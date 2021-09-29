Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 658,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 105,405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.