Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $3,997,078.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54.

NYSE APO opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.