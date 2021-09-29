Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,125 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $150.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

