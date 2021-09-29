Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $195.75 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.91.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.