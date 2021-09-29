Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in The Southern by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

