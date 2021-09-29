Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after acquiring an additional 656,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 687.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 264,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bunge by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

