Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Winfield Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.82. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.