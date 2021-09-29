Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,713. The company has a market capitalization of $394.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

