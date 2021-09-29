AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $80.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

