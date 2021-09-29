Apria (NYSE:APR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 307,732 shares.The stock last traded at $35.26 and had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APR. initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get Apria alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 0.77.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $934,088.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $75,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,015 shares of company stock worth $3,146,854.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.