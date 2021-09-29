Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

