Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

