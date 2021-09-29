ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.