Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.