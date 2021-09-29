Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,950 shares of company stock worth $145,951 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.