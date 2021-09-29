Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.83

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price for the company.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

