Ares Management Llc Purchases 424,119 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01.

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

