Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $34.11 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $547.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.