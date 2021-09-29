Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Asana stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.21.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 513,915 shares of company stock valued at $49,654,000 and have sold 121,032 shares valued at $9,589,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

