Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $232.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.50 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,295.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $451.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

