ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ASLN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ASLN stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

