ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $966.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $780.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $813.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

