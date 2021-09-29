ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

