Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.67. 58,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

