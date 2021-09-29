Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 856 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $66.32 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

