Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,204.73

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,204.73 ($28.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,881 ($24.58). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,937.50 ($25.31), with a volume of 4,444,258 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,985.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,201.03.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

