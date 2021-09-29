AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($130.65) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,474 ($110.71) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,419.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,067.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £131.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

