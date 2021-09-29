AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.09

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.90. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 3,985 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

