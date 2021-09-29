AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.09

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.90. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 3,985 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.