Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $391.99 and last traded at $392.27. Approximately 17,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,301,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.94.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.28, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

