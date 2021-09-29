Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 9,020 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.