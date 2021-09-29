Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,500 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000. Kornit Digital makes up 2.1% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.26. 1,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.67 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

