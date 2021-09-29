Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes $233,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 6,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,870. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

