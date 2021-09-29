Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) vs. Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Head to Head Comparison

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.71 -$57.46 million ($1.24) -1.10 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $50.12 million 56.87 -$102.68 million ($0.87) -25.52

Stealth BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stealth BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stealth BioTherapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -3,886.17% -177.47% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -242.26% -36.98% -32.28%

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Stealth BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

