Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given Hold Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$7.66.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.