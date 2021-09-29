Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Down 27.5%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) shares were down 27.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

