Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

