Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 419,601 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

