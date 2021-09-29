AXEL (AXEL) Price Hits $0.17

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXEL has a market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $350,376.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXEL Profile

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 768,367,760 coins and its circulating supply is 280,697,758 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

AXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXEL directly using US dollars.

