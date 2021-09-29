Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 10,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 670,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.