Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,537 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

