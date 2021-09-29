Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,658 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Immersion worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 25.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 25.2% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Immersion by 65.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

