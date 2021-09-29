Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 71.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 822,831 shares of company stock valued at $53,144,633. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

