Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

