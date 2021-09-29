Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,008 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

