Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.