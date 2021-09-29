Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.