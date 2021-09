Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

OTCMKTS BPCGY remained flat at $$2.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

