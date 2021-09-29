Bank of America Begins Coverage on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

