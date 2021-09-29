Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 79,973 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $130,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $251.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.78 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.98 and a 200-day moving average of $220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

