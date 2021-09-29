Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,697,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $125,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

